We specialise in insurance for tradies, builders and construction professionals



For over a decade we’ve been helping tradies and builders with their insurance needs. We help thousands of electricians, carpenters, plumbers and many more.

We’re proud to be Australia’s most awarded trade insurance specialist. In 2024 and 2025 we were named Best Medium Insurance Brokerage at the Insurance Business Awards, and Best Small Broking Company at the ANZIIF Australian Insurance Industry Awards. No other trade specialist comes close.

We believe that all tradies should have access to award-winning service and advice no matter how large or small their trade or building business is. We help everyone from sole traders through to large organisations.

For more information please call us on 1800 808 800 and one of our trade specialist brokers will be happy to help you through the business insurance process.