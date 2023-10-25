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Award - Medium Brokerage of the year 2024 and 2025

Trusted By 5,000+ Business Owners

Trade Risk Press

We specialise in insurance for tradies, builders and construction professionals

 


For over a decade we’ve been helping tradies and builders with their insurance needs. We help thousands of electricians, carpenters, plumbers and many more.

We’re proud to be Australia’s most awarded trade insurance specialist. In 2024 and 2025 we were named Best Medium Insurance Brokerage at the Insurance Business Awards, and Best Small Broking Company at the ANZIIF Australian Insurance Industry Awards. No other trade specialist comes close.

We believe that all tradies should have access to award-winning service and advice no matter how large or small their trade or building business is. We help everyone from sole traders through to large organisations.

For more information please call us on 1800 808 800 and one of our trade specialist brokers will be happy to help you through the business insurance process.

Insurance Business Awards 2025
ANZIIF Broker of the Year 2024 Award
Insurance Business Awards 2024
Trade Insurance Types
Our Awards
What Makes Us #1
Feefo Trusted Service Award 2022

Award Winning Customer Service

“Sensational customer service. Really know the trade industry. Very experienced and knowledgeable. Gives you piece of mind. Exceptional to deal with.

Thanks Trade Risk & Demi, love your work!”

John  |  Concrete Cutting  |  NSW

View 1,839 more reviews

Don't DIY Your Business Insurance!

It’s tempting to use websites that offer instant online quotes, but we won’t believe this is the best option for most trade businesses. 

Instant online quotes = DIY insurance.

Most tradies know DIY isn’t the best option when it comes to building work, and we don’t believe it’s the best for business insurance.

At Trade Risk we have a team of genuine trade insurance specialist brokers. They understand your industry and will always give you a better outcome than DIY.

No DIY insurance

Types of Trade Insurance

As a full-service insurance brokerage we deal with insurance of all types.

Whether you just need public liability insurance to get on site, or a full business insurance package covering multiple locations and assets, we can help.

We’ve listed some of the more common trade insurance types below.

Public Liability Insurance

Public Liability Insurance

The most commonly required form of tradies insurance is public liability insurance.

This form of cover will protect your trades business in the event that you cause property damage or personal injury to a third party.

For many tradies, public liability insurance will be required for your licence or in order to get on site.

Public Liability Insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Personal Accident Insurance

Working in the construction industry typically involves tough, physical work.

If you suffer an injury or illness which leaves you unable to work, you could find yourself in serious financial strife.

Personal accident insurance can cover a large portion of your income whilst you’re unable to work for a period of time due to injury or (optional) illness.

Many tradies will find that personal accident insurance is a mandatory requirement on some work sites.

Personal Accident Insurance

Tool Insurance

Tool Insurance

As a tradie, your tools are absolutely vital to your work and your ability to earn a living.

They also happen to be easily stolen and re-sold, which makes the back of tradies utes and trailers attractive targets for thieves.

Tool insurance can’t protect your tools from being stolen, but it can protect you financially by covering the cost of replacing your gear.

Tool Insurance

Contract Works Insurance

Contract Works Insurance

More commonly required by builders, contract works insurance protects your projects against a range of risks.

It covers your projects for material damage during construction, and can also include cover for your public liability insurance.

Contract works insurance is available as an annual policy or a single project policy.

Contract Works Insurance

Plant & Equipment

Plant and Machinery Insurance

Whilst your portable power tools can be covered under a tool insurance policy, once you move up to more serious equipment you need more serious insurance.

Plant & machinery insurance can cover gear such as excavators, loaders, lifts, cranes, earthmovers and many more.

We can package all of your plant and equipment onto a single policy.

Plant & Equipment Insurance

Property & Contents

Property Insurance

If you’re operating your trade or building business from your own premises you’ll need to consider building and contents insurance.

The insurance can cover the building itself, along with the fit-out, contents and stock that is kept on premises.

Cover can be included for fire and other perils, along with flood and theft.

Professional Indemnity

Professional Indemnity Insurance

Your public liability insurance will cover your physical work, but it may not cover all of the services you provide.

If you’re undertaking any design work, inspections, reports or consulting, you’ll need to consider professional indemnity insurance.

This type of insurance will cover you in the event that your business provides negligent advice or services to a client.

Everything Else!

Trade Insurance

There’s almost no type of business insurance that our brokers can’t assist with.

We can also help with management liability, contractual liability, cyber, directors & officers, business interruption, machinery breakdown, and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Far from being a simple ‘tradies insurance’ business, we are a full-service commercial insurance brokerage.

Australian Owned

Certified Australian Owned

We’re certified 100% Australian owned, and like many of our clients, remain proudly family owned.

Our office is based in Brisbane, but we service tradies from all over Australia.  In fact, we have clients in every state and territory!

What Makes Trade Risk #1?

Everyone says they’re number one, but at Trade Risk we genuinely believe we are the leaders in trade insurance.

Here’s why…

Dedicated to the Trades

Plenty of companies claim to specialise in tradies insurance, but typically they are just divisions of larger companies.

At Trade Risk, our sole focus is on the trades and building industry.

We’re not owned by a larger brokerage – we’re just Trade Risk!

#1 for Client Reviews

No other trade insurance brokerage has more client reviews than Trade Risk.

We have over 1,500 independently verified client reviews.

With an average rating of 4.9 stars, you know you’re in good hands.

#1 for Awards

No other trade insurance brokerage has more awards and finalist nominations than Trade Risk.

In 2025 we were named the best mid-sized insurance brokerage in Australia for the second year running, and we’ve received many other accolades over the years.

Real Insurance Brokers

Every Trade Risk client has their own dedicated insurance broker.

Our brokers are experienced, qualified and understand the trades.

At Trade Risk you’ll get your insurance broker’s mobile number, not call centre hold music!

We Act in Your Best Interests

Insurance companies act in their own interests, and some brokers operating under “binder agreements” act as an agent of the insurer rather than their client.

At Trade Risk we have no such agreements, which means we always act in your best interests.

#1 on the Socials

Having a big social media audience doesn’t make us a better insurance brokerage!

But we do have an amazing following of clients across our socials.

Over 20,000 tradies are part of our online communities across Facebook and Instagram.

No DIY insurance

Don't DIY Your Business Insurance!

Did we mention that we’re not big fans of DIY business insurance?

There’s a reason why thousands of tradies trust us with their business insurance, and it’s not because we’re the cheapest or the fastest – although sometimes we are! 

Over many years we’ve worked out what matters most to tradies and builders with their insurance, and that’s why we’ve become the most awarded trade insurance specialists in Australia.

Award Winning Trade Insurance

Over the years we’ve won some special awards, along with a swag of nominations and finalist appearances.

We’ve listed a few of the stand-outs below.

CBN Shine Awards

Corporate Authorised Brokerage of the Year – 2025

Community Broker Network (CBN) is the largest general insurance broker network in Australia, and in 2025 we were named their very best in the 7+ staff category.

We are the only brokerage to have won this award twice, having previously been named a winner in 2021. 

Insurance Business Awards 2025

Medium Brokerage of the Year – 2025

After winning this award in 2024, we went back-to-back in 2025 with another win!

Being named the best mid-sized brokerage two years in a row shows our commitment to consistently delivering our best for our clients.

ANZIIF Broker of the Year 2024 Award

Insurance Brokerage of the Year – 2024

ANZIIF is the peak industry body for the Australian insurance industry, and their awards program is considered to be the most prestigious.

In 2024 Trade Risk was awarded small insurance brokerage of the year, which included brokerages with total premiums of up to $20 million per year. 

Insurance Business Awards 2024

Medium Brokerage of the Year – 2024

In 2024 we were named the Best Medium Brokerage in Australia at the Insurance Business Awards.

This is a huge accolade that reflects the care and effort that our team put into helping our clients every day.

Feefo Trusted Service Award 2022

Platinum Trusted Service Award – 2023

Awarded annually by Feefo – the world’s largest verified buyers review platform.

This award is based on consistently achieving a set number of reviews at a high average score. We’ve won this award every year from 2020 to 2023.

Insurance Business Awards 2022

Specialist Brokerage of the Year – 2023

Every year from 2018 to 2024 we’ve been a finalist at the Insurance Business Awards.

In 2023 we were an Excellence Awardee (finalist) in the Specialist Brokerage of the Year category. 

ANZIIF Broker of the Year 2021 Award

Insurance Brokerage of the Year – 2021

ANZIIF is the peak industry body for the Australian insurance industry, and their awards program is considered to be the most prestigious.

In 2021 Trade Risk was awarded small insurance brokerage of the year, which included brokerages with total premiums of up to $20 million per year. 

Corporate Authorised Brokerage of the Year – 2021

Trade Risk is a member of Community Broker Network, which is the largest authorised broker network in Australia.

We were awarded the prestigious Brokerage of the Year award in 2021, and in 2020 were named as Innovator of the Year.

Top 10 Brokerage Award 2021

Top 10 Insurance Brokerage – 2020 + 2021

Each year Insurance Business Australia puts together their list of the best insurance brokerages in the country.

Trade Risk made the list in the only two years we have entered, 2020 and 2021.  In 2020 we made the top 3!

Insurance Business Awards 2018

Best Customer Service – 2018

This was our first big win at the Insurance Business Awards, and will always be a special one.

We’d always prided ourselves on the exceptional service we provided to tradies, and to be recognised as the best in the insurance industry was an amazing achievement.

Don’t DIY Your Business Insurance

Over 5,000 trade business owners choose Trade Risk to manage their insurance needs.

Get a quote

CONTACT US

Phone: 1800 808 800
Fax: 07 3056 3178

Office Address:
Level 1, 33 Navigator Place, Hendra QLD 4011

Postal Address:
PO Box 107, Clayfield QLD 4011

Office Hours:
Monday to Thursday 8:30am – 5pm
Friday 8:30am – 3pm
Saturday & Sunday Closed.

Trade Insurance types
Tradesman Insurance
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Trade Risk Pty Ltd (CAR 422847) is a Corporate Authorised Representative of Community Broker Network Pty Ltd, Australian Financial Services Licence No 233750. ABN 60 096 916 184. This authorisation relates to General Insurance products only. | Financial Services Guide | Terms of Engagement | Privacy Policy | Complaints & Disputes Handling | Insurance Brokers Code of Practice.

We are not licensed or authorised to provide advice on income protection or other life insurance products.  When our website mentions these types of cover we are doing so for information purposes only.

Information on this website should be seen as general advice only as it does not take into account your personal circumstances. You should not act upon any information on this website without first consulting a qualified financial adviser or insurance adviser.

4.8 stars – based on 1874 reviews on Feefo.

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